COMMENT BY ALFRED POITIER ON RESPECT FOR OUR LEADERS

My lawd, when I make a mistake, I acknowledge my mistake, ask for forgiveness and ready my self to face the consequences. As a mature adult I cannot and will not blame anyone for my mistake.

Trying to deflect or blame others for my actions was something that happened as a child when I was immature and afraid of cut ass.

As an adult, when you make your bed, you have to lay in it! Don’t do the crime if you are not prepared to spend the time.

By the way I see plenty social media pranksters around just telling truths, untruths and hybrid truths on everyone, even telling stories that have already been told. What’s the purpose? The real ones know snitches get stitches or in other words you reap what you sow.

Frankly, some of these pranksters should be brought before the courts for treason, the way they attack our country, the country in which they were born and raised in most cases. The same country for which they hold a passport.

Please stop making a spectacle of my beautiful Bahamas. We are not a perfect country nor do we have perfect people but I can assure you, if you took the time to do your homework we have a political and judicial system that work better than most in this hemisphere.

Stop lambasting our leaders on feelings, get facts and use logic.

Is it your fault if your child break into your neighbors’ house while you at work? The same logic applies to blaming the Commissioner of Police for a corrupt officer on the force, yes she is responsible for the force and yes the actions of the officers under her command reflect the force. However, she cannot control human nature, so when an officer manifests tendencies unbecoming her duty is to address them. Just as a parent cannot control every aspect of a child’s behavior, no leader can control every aspect of the persons they lead. That is the reason why penalties and other forms of punishment exist.

We need to stop the madness, we give air to these nonsensical persons to spread foolishness like wild fire.

It is time we start making these people put some respect on the Bahamas when they addressing our institutions.

Alfred Poitier

12 January 2026