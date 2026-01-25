WOULD BAHAMIANS TODAY VOTE TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT?

We won’t say which Prime Minister of CARICOM it was, but the response was interesting indeed. A journalist sitting at a breakfast table at an international conference last year asked the question of the Prime Ministers of CARICOM whether or not they thought that if they held a referendum on the choice of being independent or being a state of the United States, what would their citizens opt to do. One Prime Minister popped up immediately and said he had no doubt that the vote would be 100 hundred per cent for citizenship of the United States. What do you think the answer would be for The Bahamas?