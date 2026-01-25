IS THE BAHAMAS NEXT FOR VISA RESTRICTIONS

There are four countries in the CARICOM region that we know of that have signed on to accept third party refugees expelled from the United States, whose countries will not take them back. They are Dominica, St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda and St Kitts and Nevis. These are all small island developing states with very small populations and they have been forced by a much more powerful neighbour to take in people they know not. The agreements are hedged with all kinds of conditions but the words in writing mean nothing in fact. The US has de facto forced these countries to sign a document in which they de jure agree to take people that they would not ordinarily take into their countries. A similar position was put to The Bahamas by the Joe Biden administration but that was rejected out of hand. The question is whether this time given who is now at the helm of the United States whether this will mean we have to take them.