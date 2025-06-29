Congratulations Marion Bethel

From left to right: Alfred Sears, Minister for Immigration and husband of Marion Bethel, Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, Marion Bethel newly elected Commissioner for the Inter American Human Rights Commission, Mikhail Bullard, who is Deputy at the OAS Bahamas Mission in Washington, D C and Ron Sands, Second Secretary at the mission. This was at the end of a celebratory dinner following Mrs. Bethel’s election at the OAS Annual General Meeting in St John’s, Antigua 27 June 2025