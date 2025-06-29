HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAME MARGURITE PINDLING

The following statement was issued by the PLP on the occasion of the 93rd birthday of Dame Marguerite Pindling:

26 June 2025

Today, we celebrate the 93rd birthday of an iconic trailblazer.

Dame Marguerite Pindling’s life’s journey is profoundly linked to the bold and courageous rise of the PLP and the birth of an independent Bahamas.

Dame Marguerite Pindling remains authentically ageless.

Her decades on earth, with an added year count today, personify a true nation builder – from Red Cross work to Excellency duties.

At every turn of our party and nation’s colourful history, she has contributed much to the incredible achievements of the modern Bahamas.

We are ever grateful for her nonstop love for and commitment to the PLP and our country.

Happy birthday, Dame Marguerite Pindling and God’s richest blessings.

End