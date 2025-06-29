PLP CHAIR ON FNM CANDIDATES

The following statement was issued by Fred Mitchell, Chair of the PLP, in response to the roll out of FNM candidates on 26 June 2025:

The wait was not worth it for the general Bahamian populace and nor staunch FNM supporters this Thursday evening, 26 June, during the Free National Movement’s Rollout of its first set of ratified candidates for the 2026 general elections.

FNM leader Michael Pintard has seemingly bullied the selection process and hand-picked a buggy load of recycled rejects and his divisive small clique of favourites.

Michael Pintard and the FNM can not be taken seriously.

If the noted comedian thinks leading one of the greatest little countries in the world is a child’s play, the people of the Bahamas are set to show him better at the polls.

The nation waited on an overdue and over hyped FNM Rollout that fell unimpressively flat.

Michael Pintard and his minions are far from ready to govern.

The Bahamian people will long remember the failed performance of the last FNM administration when Michael Pintard sat in the cabinet.

The Rollout spoke loud and clear – the FNM has gotten worse under Michael Pintard.

As for the PLP, we remain focused on the job we were elected to do – and while we have miles to go, the majority of Bahamians are better off today than they were four years ago.

The choice is clear – Prime Minister Davis and the PLP are working to create even more meaningful opportunities for Bahamians while Michael Pintard and his failed band of FNMs are shamelessly disorganized and desperate for power.

We call on Bahamians to KEEP THEM OUT!

END