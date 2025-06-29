SENATOR HENFIELD HAS A MOUTH NOW

During the time that he was the Minister of Foreign Affairs he disgraced the office by being a toady for the superpower from the north. He had no policies of his own. His main policy was a vendetta against everyone who was perceived to be a supporter of the PLP. His governance was an exercise in cruelty and victimization. This from a former preacher. Now he has all the say. In the Senate last week, he was talking about the failure of the government’s legislation to affect crime, saying no prosecutions had taken place against gangs. He had nothing to say though about the failure of the FNM government period when he was a part of it. Oh by the way, he got the message that the people of Abaco don’t want him. So now he is sent to get a cut behind against Bacchus Rolle in South Beach in the next general election. So said the FNM when they launched their candidates for office on 26 June 2025 in Nassau.