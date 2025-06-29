DUANE SANDS IN NO POSITION TO COMPLAIN ABOUT HEALTH CARE

You could have fallen off your chair when reading the press last week as the doctor Duane Sands spoke out about the situation at the Rand Hospital in Freeport, where there were issues about the operating theatres. The Minister Dr. Michael Darville said he was well aware of the issues and was seeking urgent repairs. The comment about the Rand was not quite enough for Dr. Sands, a former Minister of Health. He went on to say that the reason that health care was in such critical trouble was the failure of the government to fully fund National Health Insurance. You think that fellow shouldn’t bite his tongue. He was the very one who led the doctors in their fight to stop National Health Insurance. Tooth and nail. Now he says health care is in trouble because it was not fully funded. You just can’t make this stuff up.