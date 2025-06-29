HOW BPL FOULED UP THE COST OF POWER

The Free National Movement and its Leader Michael Pintard is suffering from the disease of a motor mouth. Last month BPL made a huge foul up that incensed the government and the minister. They made a mistake in seeking to recover monies that were owed them as a result of a billing error made by them all in one chunk. The result was that the reductions that families saw in their bills the month before seemed to be eaten away by the new charges for the current month. Some bills went out before the government discovered the error. BPL’s management had been advised not to do so. They ignored it. They were instructed to reverse it, so that all those persons who got the higher bills should have a rebate coming to them. The Leader of the Opposition instead of welcoming the reversal was shouting to the rafters about an explanation for the rebate and higher charges. It’s gotten to the point where people just ignore his noises.