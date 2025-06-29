THE PRIME MINISTER ON THE CIVIL SERVICE

The PLP had a fantastic event, a show and tell, a dog and pony show on Monday 23 June 2025 at the Charles Carter Park. The Eastern Region of the PLP turned out with their troops in full force to present to the country their programmes for the next general election. It was a blue wave. The Prime Minister Philip Davis spoke frankly to the crowd and the country. He said that much of what was happening to thwart the government’s agenda was delay by the civil servants whose responsibility it was to carry out government orders. He said that files were being kept on desks and not moved along. He told the service to move the files. This became a mantra by the end of the week: move the files.