THE FNM’S ROLLOUT FALLS FLAT

Remember they were supposed to roll out the names of all of their candidates for the next general election by 1 June 2025. The 1st June came and went and there was no announcement, just silence. They must have been busy. Anyway the 1st June 2025 came on the 26 June 2025, one month later and they still were not ready. They chose a stormy night for an outside event, outside their headquarters in Mackey Street. There they rolled out 17 candidates. The impact was like a dull thud. They hardly could fill the seats in front of their headquarters. They blamed the rain. The PLP had a regional meeting a few days before that and it was packed with people. The FNM was boasting that their rollout got more views on Facebook some 30k while the PLP’s Eastern Regional meeting got 25k. Dunno why they boasted about that. Facebook views don’t vote and the curiosity of PLPs tuning in helped to boost the number of views. So the boast was idle. Bottom line, the retreads like Ellsworth Johnson and Darren Henfield that they rolled out didn’t help them at all. Dr. Duane Sands was not amongst the number by the way. Neither was their Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright. Uh oh!