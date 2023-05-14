CONGRATULATIONS MINISTER OF LABOUR

Atlantis had to suffer the indignity of a raid by the Department of Labour to investigate complaints by the staff at Atlantis that they were being pressured by the company to oppose the Royal Caribbean project on the western tip of Paradise Island. We have called for the expulsion of Audrey Oswell from the country. She has been anti-union and she has been engaged in high profile political posturing that is not her role as a non-national investor in the country. The investigation is a first step but the Minister of Labour who also has immigration in his portfolio should show her the front door.