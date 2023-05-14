NOT GULTY VERDICT IN THE FOX HILL MURDERS: SHAME

So after almost ten years of waiting for justice to come for the four people killed in the hail of bullets on 27 December 2013, while waiting for the Junkanoo results on the Freedom Park in Fox Hill, a jury in their wisdom let all the defendants go, finding them not guilty. This is a travesty and almost certainly there ought to be an investigation into why the jury came up with a verdict which seems perverse on the face of it. The civic community in Fox Hill is bracing for trouble since the defendants were all Fox Hillians and the murder victims were Fox Hillian. For now there is quiet but this is probably the quiet before the storm. Shaquille Demeritte, Claudzeno Davis, Shenique Sands and Eric Morrison all died in vain, and there is no justice.