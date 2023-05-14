MESSAGE DISCIPLINE: WHEN NOT TO SPEAK

The Public Officials got the PLP Government in trouble at the political level, by running an ad without checking the politicians before the ad was run.  The ad created the impression that the government was seeking to take land away from Bahamians, struggling in this economy to pay their taxes.  That was untrue.  A later statement from the PLP Chair clarified the intent of the statement, saying that it was badly worded and written and released without checking with the political level.  There are of course no consequences for this.  This is a matter which generally exasperates all PLPs, the public servants make the statement which gets the government in trouble and there are no consequences, even as the party has to take the fallout.  For example, given the errors, the public officials should have shut their bloody mouths, only to find that to compound the error, an official of the Internal Revenue Service was in the press mouthing off about taking people’s properties in extreme circumstances. We have to learn when it is time to shut up. If you have the power to do it, then do it; what you need not talk about it.  Clueless.

