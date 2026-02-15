Congratulations To Mia Mottley Of Barbados

From Facebook:

I was at the state house, official residence of the President of Barbados Lt. Col. The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostick in Bridgetown for the swearing in of Prime Minister Mia Mottley for her third consecutive term. She won all the seats in the assembly. We were joined by Prime Minister Philip Pierre of St Lucia. Also sworn in was Wilfred Abrahams as Attorney General. He was born in The Bahamas and is the nephew of Norma Hedley of Freeport, Grand Bahama. His godfather was Archdeacon William Thompson and he was christened in St Agnes Church in Nassau. His godmother was the late permanent secretary of Foreign Affairs Mae Sweetnam. I offered congratulations to Prime Minister Mottley on behalf of Prime Minister Philip Davis and the government. I indicated that we look forward to working in the Caricom context witn Barbados and ourselves as reliable partners.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

12 February 2026