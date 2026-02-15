DR. SANDS SAYS THE PLP CHAIR IS UNHINGED: MITCHELL REPLIES

The following statement was issued by the Progressive Liberal Party:

1 February 2026

It’s been brought to my attention that Duane Sands now calls me unhinged. This is his irrational response to my calling out his certifiable failures as Minister of Health. If I didn’t know his antecedents as well as I do, I would tell him who is unhinged.

Look you jackass, this has nothing to do with me and you personally. This is about public policy.

Did you fix the kitchen in the hospital and A and E when you were Minister? No you didn’t. Did you sign off on the nurses industrial agreement when you were Minister? No you did not.

Did you build a new hospital? Did you complete National Health Insurance? No you did not.

Did you interfere in the Frank Smith case and were you condemned by the courts? Were you fired as Minister of Health for violating your own Covid rules? Yes you were.

Were you a failure as Minister of Health? Yes a complete failure.

Stick to the facts Duane Sands.

