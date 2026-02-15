ONLY ONE DUMB THING AND THAT’S DUANE SANDS OPPOSITION

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party:

11 February 2026

Message to Dr Duane Sands: the only thing dumb about the building of a new hospital is your opposition to it.

You have a bloody nerve to so describe the investment in the health care of our people. We are not surprised though.

As you have enriched yourself through your profession, you have simultaneously opposed every measure that would help those who have no wealth to be able to get health care at a reasonable cost.

The hospital is bursting at the seams. When you were Minister of Health you failed us by a combination of ideological nonsense and bad planning. You did nothing to improve the situation. You were a failure.

In your personal conduct, you engaged in hijinks to entrap your political opponents and in the process of being a minister violated your own Covid rules to the point of losing your job. You opposed National Health Insurance.

Make no mistake, you Dr. Sands are in a major part the author of this destruction in health care in which we find ourselves today.

You are Dr. No. Your party is at it again: no to independence, no to National Insurance, no to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and now no to a new hospital.

It is best for you and your party on health care to go quietly into that good night.

As for the PLP, we see what it costs for strokes, dementia, home care, physiotherapy, lupus, sickle cell, diabetes, and hypertension. We mean to fix these problems. There is nothing dumb about that.

