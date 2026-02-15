MAILMAN BOWE DIES

The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party issued the following statement:

On The Passing Of Felix “Mailman” Bowe

For Immediate Release

10 February 2026

We have learned with sadness of the passing of Felix Bowe who was known affectionately as ” Mailman “. In the good old days he and Lynden Pindling were inseparable. There was the troika of Pindling associates Mailman, Vincent ” Skeeter” Collins and Leslie Ryan.

With the death of Felix Bowe, they all belong to the ages. He is the last of the crew that helped to deliver victory after victory for Pindling and the PLP.

We all remember them together at the annual PLP conventions as we waited for the word to come down as to who was to be elected as Chairman.

We will miss Felix Bowe. A warrior has taken his rest. Our condolences to his family from our leader and Prime Minister and the entire PLP family. May he rest in peace.

