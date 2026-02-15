WHAT ROLE DID MARVIN DAMES PLAY IN THE EPSTEIN FILES?

Dionisio D’Aguillar appeared on the Shenique Miller Show on television to give advice to the Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell. He said Mr. Mitchell should stay out of the FNM’s business. The remark came because Mr. Mitchell said that a candidate who had libeled two Bahamian businessmen should be withdrawn by the FNM. Mr. D’Aguillar said that Mr. Mitchell was irrelevant and no one listens to him. Interesting since the very statement contradicts what he is saying. If Mr. Mitchell is irrelevant then why is Mr. D’Aguillar talking about him on a TV show. The point though is not about the FNM’s business. This is about whether or not a traitor to The Bahamas, someone who is disloyal to The Bahamas ends up in the House of Assembly. That is everyone’s business, not just the FNM’s.