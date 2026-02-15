MINNIS LEAVES THE FNM TO STAND AS AN INDEPENDENT

Well it’s official. The former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, who led the FNM to victory in the 2017 general election, and who was delisted by the FNM, now under the control of Michael Pintard, announced that he will run as an independent in the Killarney Constituency. He will be opposed by Senator Michaela Barnett Ellis and the PLP’s Robyn Lynes. In doing so, Mr. Minnis is all but out of the Free National Movement. Remarkable. Michael Pintard did not take kindly to the announcement saying that Dr. Minnis was making a mistake. Former Ministers in his Cabinet Dionisio D’Aguillar and Peter Turnquest said that Dr. Minnis’ time was gone and he should move on.