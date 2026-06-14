CONGRATULATIONS TO THE CLASS OF 2026

Facebook:

Pleased to provide a donation to the four students at LW Young with their advisor Anita Wilmott at the passing out ceremony at the school. The students are Joshua Joseph, Shannon Christie, Anna Lewis, Kayla Smith. Congratulations. The ceremony was at Bible Truth Ministries at Martin’s Close off Cowpen Rd.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

12 June 2026

From Facebook:

I attended the passing out ceremony for the Sandilands Primary School at the Fox Hill Community Centre. I left a donation for Lathario Adderley Jr who was student of the year and is publishing a book on his experience as an asthma patient. Gifts were also left for Liam Stubbs, head boy and Reign Johnson head girl. The principal is Antoinette Forbes. Congratulations.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

12 June 2026