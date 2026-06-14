SNOW WHITE AND THE 7 FNM DWARFS

The last name of the FNM’s MP for St Ann’s is White. He is a really strange fellow. During the House of Assembly last week as the pastor was leading the prayers, he was grumbling under his breath. No one could quite figure out what his problem was. He seems just a miserable sod. Anyway, the Chairman of the PLP has a new name for the 8 FNMs in the House. He calls them Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs. Mr. White is supposedly the best example of purity and moral rectitude in The Bahamas. The others follow along.