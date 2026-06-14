A REPORT TO THE POLICE THAT MAKES NO SENSE

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is the main body along with the National Intelligence Agency and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force for the national security in a physical and intelligence sense for The Bahamas. They work with agencies of other countries and they work with sources within The Bahamas. They prepare regular reports every week for the National Security Minister, the Prime Minister and the Security Council of the country. The FNM has one member in its ranks today Michael Pintard who served in an FNM government. He knows all that we just said. Yet he was engaged in the most shameless and raw political exercise that puts the security of this country and its reputation at risk by this foolish stunt of going down the police to deliver what he says is a complaint based on an untested document from a foreign source. Michael Pintard is an embarrassment. We would guess that he is a day late and a dollar short again. He claimed in the House of Assembly that the executive has a responsibility to investigate the assertions in the foreign document. The only thing is he cannot speak for the executive. He has no idea what the executive is doing or what is going on behind the scenes. His actions are irresponsible.