THE FNM IS HELPING TO RUIN OUR REPUTATIONS

The Free National Movement under Michael Pintard is holding on to a document they say was filed in an American court that makes allegations against Bahamian citizens and against Bahamian officials. They are acting as if what is said in the documents is true. This is manner from heaven for them, the thing that they were waiting on to help them win the last election. Only it came too late to help them and it doesn’t anyway. They keep saying that the document and its allegations must be investigated because it is ruining the reputations of the members of parliament. The only thing is they are the ones who are ruining the reputations of the country but continue to beat the drum of this unreliable document that is in the public domain. So it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. They beat the drum about our reputation being ruined by the document but won’t shut up about, and then go outside and spread the word of the ruin of our reputation based on the document. These are sad and wicked people.