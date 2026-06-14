JOBETH EXPLAINS THE ENERGY PROBLEMS

The people of New Providence are long suffering. The promise was that the power would be enough to keep us going through the summer without disruptions. That promise has not been fulfilled so far. The Minister spoke to Parliament on Thursday 11 June 2026 about the continued blackouts and said that the pain is temporary because the grid that distributes the power is in such bad shape and they have to shut down the system in order to fix it. Bottom line prepare for more power cuts until July.