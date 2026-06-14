PINTARD SHOWS US WHAT STUPIDITY AND IGNORANCE ARE

The back chat around town is that Michael Pintard is being pressed at every side. Both outside and inside the House, he is under siege because of the ineptitude of his leadership. Hubert Ingraham who controls the FNM has indicated to his supporters that he will give Michael Pintard a year to get his house in order before there is a move to oust him as Leader of the FNM. That is why the FNM council has agreed to postpone the convention to 2027 maybe? The fact is Mr. Ingraham’s supporters are pissed that he did not put Shanendon Cartwright into the Senate. He has left him to bray outside the parliament, even though he is the deputy leader of the party. He effectively has no say. The record that is piling up for Mr. Ingraham to examine is not looking good so far. Mr. Pintard has made one mistake after the next. The latest was the stupid publicity stunt of going to the police asking for an investigation into a matter when the police have almost certainly done their investigation. It comes off as stupid and ignorant of how government works. The issue is he won’t shut up already. He keeps running on at the mouth about stuff that he knows nothing about.