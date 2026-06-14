THE MAD MAX OF THE FNM FROM LONG ISLAND SPEAKS

The latest FNM saviour is the man we call Mad Max from Long Island. We are talking about Adrian Rollins MP for Long Island. He is almost certainly best described as the peripatetic political jack in the box. It even describes him physically. He has been out of the House of Assembly for ten years and has learned nothing about decorum and about how to simply sit still. Last week, they thought that he would deliver a knock blow to the PLP but he fell flat.

He of course had Candia Dames working for him over at the Nassau Guardian but even those lousy and lying headlines that she gave didn’t help his cause. He came off as someone who is unbalanced and has plenty parking space in his head.

Mr. Rollins has a problem. That problem is Michael Pintard. The back channel chat is saying that Hubert Ingraham’s allies want him to take over the party. He has to step over Mr. Pintard and over Adrian White and Kwasi Thompson in order to do so. The other problem is he is wild and wooly. He cannot sit still and you never know what is going to come out his mouth.

Last week as he spoke in the House he was in his chair and he was attacking the Member of Parliament for Golden Isles. He made some nasty remarks from his seat.

Young PLPs, the newcomers, should not allow this man to get away with anything. If he veers away from the straight and narrow by one degree, then the PLP should bring him back in line.

Mr. Rollins spoke in the house of assembly for over an hour but spent only four minutes talking about Long Island, the area he represents.

George Mackey used to say: not only one woman born a crazy child. So if Andre Rollins could play crazy then the PLP can play crazy too.

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