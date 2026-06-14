PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis is pictured holding a plaque at the recent Cat Island Rake and Scrape Festival in Arthur’s Town, where, on 5 June 2026, he was honoured by the Cat Island Rake and Scrape Festival Committee and the people of Cat Island. Cabinet colleagues, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin, and Minister Mario Bowleg are also pictured, and along with Prime Minister Davis, gave remarks. Minister Hanna-Martin, who is Minister of Tourism, took the opportunity to tour the iconic Cat Island site, highest in The Bahamas — Mount Alvernia, along with tourism colleagues. Our photo of the week

(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)