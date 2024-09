COP SAYS THAT REPORT SHOULD BE READY SOON

The report into the voice notes of Supt. Michael Johnson and the alleged conspiracy to suppress evidence into an armed robbery and murder should be ready by the end of the year. This was reported in last week’s press. We look forward to the results. They should not be made public but the government must act to clean up the force and follow its conclusions. The PLP will rise or fall on this report.