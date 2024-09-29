BPL ANNOUNCES SOME POWER COST CHANGES

The Government has intervened to ensure that BPL, the power company, carried out the Prime Minister’s mandate to the company about lowering prices. BPL against the government’s wishes went and put the cost of repaying advances from the Government into the bills over the last two months. The result is that the Prime Minister’s promise of lower bills by July did not materialize. That is now to be corrected and there should be a substantial adjustment in the bill for the coming month. The announcement was made last week by BPL.