THE GRAND BAHAMA POWER COMPANY COVERS BOTH BASES

What a joke and you would have to laugh if it were not so serious. The Grand Bahama Power Company which cannot keep the lights on in Freeport announced that they had sent applications to increase the power costs to both the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the Utilities Regulatory Competition Authority. You know that the Grand Bahama Port Authority says that its controls the power costs in Freeport. The government says it’s not them but URCA. So just in case, the power company is covering both bases. Meanwhile, the rolling blackouts in Freeport continue every day. What a joke.