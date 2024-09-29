MICHAEL PINTARD KEEPS TELLING THIS LIE ON BERMUDA

Prime Minister Philip Davis had to caution the Leader of the Opposition last week on Wednesday 25 September 2024 in the House of Assembly about his use of the words breaking the law. Michael Pintard has been fast and loose with words about breaking the law and the PLP.

For almost two years now, he has been constantly talking about the government of the PLP breaking the law by taking what he says was a political trip to Bermuda and using government funds. That is a lie and we wish he would stop repeating it.

Those who run the government decide what is official expenditure or not. Not Mr. Pintard,

The financial rules were followed. There was no misappropriation, nor malfeasance involved except in the vivid imagination of Mr. Pintard.

We know he will ignore the advice but stop the lie and go talk about something else.