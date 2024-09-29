CLIMATE CHANGE IS JOB NUMBE ONE

The Prime Minister spoke at the UN General Assembly on Friday 27 September 2024 to put the case for The Bahamas. We are in a position of an existential threat. The seas are rising. The country threatened with drowning at the end of the century. There is something we can do to stave it off if those who are responsible have the moral push to get the job done. They have to accept their responsibility and then pay for the damage.

This was supposed to be the creed by all and sundry and accomplished by the year 2030. It doesn’t look like we are anywhere near close.

The Bahamas says that we have an urgent issue. The time for action is long past.

That was the Prime Minister’s message to the world. The Bahamas is sinking and we need help right away. Not later but now.

