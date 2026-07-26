CUBA IS SUFFERING COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal

A United States Congresswoman challenged the policy of her government on the embargo of Cuba by the US administration. Democratic Congresswoman in the state of Washington Pramila Jayapal accused the US authorities of collective punishment of the people of Cuba. She indicated that the policy of the administration had failed in bringing down the Cuban government but that her visit there recently showed her that the people were suffering. She said that this was a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention Article 33. She challenged Assistant Secretary of State Caleb Orr during the hearing that took place on 15 July 2026 in Washington, D C.