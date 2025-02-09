CYBER ATTACKS ON BAHAMAS SYSTEMS ARE FREQUENT

The University of The Bahamas announced that they had a ransomware attack last week. This caused the collapse of parts of their digital platforms for over three days and there may be further delays. A source speaking to the press expanded on the problem, claiming that the term may have to be extended because of the attack. This is reportedly the second or third attack on Bahamas Government systems in the last year. Other attacks have caused monies to be paid where they should not have gone. This becomes serious when you start talking those kinds of facts. We cannot vouch for the authenticity of those latter claims. However, what this begs is the criticism that we have always pushed in this county, the mad rush to becoming digital, while fine on one level is crazy on another precisely because of these vulnerabilities and the inability to fix them when they go so badly wrong. We state again the cashless society is foolishness.