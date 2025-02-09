Rev Sabrina Pinder Celebrates 70 Years

Congratulations to Rev Sabrina Pinder who celebrated her 70th birthday at the Fox Hill Community Centre with her beloved husband Bishop Carrington Pinder on Friday 7 February 2025. Rev Pinder is the pastor of St Mark’s in Fox Hill. MP Fred Mitchell sent the following message:

BIRTHDAY GREETING FOR REV SABRINA PINDER

FOX HILL COMMUNITY CENTRE

7 FEBRUARY 2025

I am very sorry that I am unable to be there this evening to celebrate with you this God promised anniversary. You know the respect and admiration that I have for you and your entire family and their service to the Fox Hill Community and the larger Bahamas. I wish you all the best going forward.

I am sure that there will be a good turnout for the birthday celebration. And so it should be for the years of dedicated service that you have given. It is important that those who give service get a chance to hear the thanks that they deserve while they are hale and hearty and yet alive to hear it.

The people of Fox Hill depend on you for moral and spiritual support and guidance. We get two for the price of one for our supplications. You husband, the great Bishop who you succeeded, left a stellar record of service and you walk in those footsteps.

I cannot forget also your service to the children at Sandilands Primary School and your service on the board of the Fox Hill Community Centre.

You are also a great example for young women and girls.

So for all of those reasons and more I wish you the happiest of birthdays. I wish you many more. I wish you abundant blessings.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

7 February 2025