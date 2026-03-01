DAMES MUST GO AND GO NOW

Marvin Dames and his partner Malcolm Goodman

It’s been at a slow boil for weeks. Bahamas Press has been carrying a message all last week that here was a candidate that was not fit and proper who was involved with a drug sting in the United States. The matter finally came to a head when Marvin Dames, the former Minster of National Security, and now candidate for the FNM for Mt Moriah, issued a statement saying that his business partner one Malcolm Goodman has been arrested in Florida with drugs on board a boat that is owned by Mr. Dames and his wife. He denied that he had anything to do with it. That was supposed to be that.

This is the pure and hands clean FNM talking now. If that were the PLP, they would have been all over these facts. This is a boat that is owned by Marvin Dames and his wife Stacy. The public record reveals that they also have a man named Goodman as their co-owner of the vessel. This means that they are partners in the truest sense of the word. Partners are jointly and severally liable for the actions of the other.

When the police come to your house and find drugs and ammunition, they lock up everyone in the House and charge everyone because no one is liable individually.

Mr. Goodman is said to have confessed to the US authorities that he would in his word eat it. He said that it was his act alone. But the matter bears investigation to see what if anything Mr. Dames knew or his wife knew about the 200 kilos of cocaine found on the vessel as it entered U S waters.

This is further complicated by the fact that Mr. Dames had the week before all of this confessed to facilitating the entry into the United States embassy of a female who went to the U S and told lies on two Bahamian businessmen and their involvement with the American pedophile Epstein who is now so much in the news.

Marvin Dames has a lot to answer for and the silence of the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard in the face of very serious allegations: one of treason and the other of drug trafficking, made against one of his candidates, and cannot be ignored. At some point if Mr. Pintard does not answer, the PLP has to ask the question officially: what is going here:

