MINNIS WEIGHS IN ON DAMES

It appears sometimes that Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, known in politics as one and done, has found religion. He is more attentive to his constituents than ever. He is more attentive to public policy more than ever. This is a far cry from the insensitivity of his days as Prime Minster. Well we see this in relation to this comments on the Marvin Dames saga. Mr. Dames is the owner of a boat that was caught in the United States with 200 kilos of cocaine on it. The man Malcom Goodman is described as his business partner. In law partners are jointly and severally liable. Mr. Dames says that he knew nothing about it. The Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard has been silent since the story broke. Strange for a fellow who can talk about everything else at the drop of a hat. Anyway Dr. Minnis did some talking for them He said people would remember that he would not allow two business days cycles to pass by without dealing with matters of this kind. He reminded people that he fired Peter Turnquest as his Deputy Prime Minister when allegations of theft were raised against him in a civil suit. He was gone. That tells you what he thinks should happen to Marvin Dames and we agree. But two weeks and counting and not a peep from the intrepid Michael Pintard. Shame!