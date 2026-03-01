THE WAY TO ACT WITH YOUR ALLIES

There is an axiom in political life that will serve all young politicians well. That axiom is that you ought to be loyal to your friends and to your party and to your allies. There are too many people who are blinded by ambition and who do not stand up for these principles of loyalty and trust. There is the expression that aptly describes this phenomenon of running away from your friends and allies when times get tough. It is called “running for the tall grass”. In other words, it is a safe place to hide. Those who stand with their friends, who know who their allies are, who do not allow advisors to plant foolish ideas in their heads, who are not swayed by the wind of polls and follow their own instincts, have better survival mechanisms. They know that people can depend on them.