MICHAEL PINTARD’S ENERGY APPEAL

Last week, the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard made an extraordinary intervention in the public domain. Extraordinary because usually he does not actually come up with policy pronouncements’ but instead engages in attacks of a purely political nature. But last week, he decided to go to look for some professionals to examine the treasure trove of documents released by the government of he PLP on its energy policies. He tried to have those professionals take them apart. Fortunately, he failed because his statement was quickly debunked as getting the math wrong and not understanding the history and the law. The Minister for Energy gave a full and energetic response in rebuttal. It is important for the PLP to take his attacks seriously because his attack was on the central point that the PLP is making about energy. That point is that you have to have a reliable energy supply, that is relatively inexpensive and that fits with the environment.