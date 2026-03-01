THE FNM IN SOUTHERN SHORES

The news is not good for the FNM in Southern Shores. This is one of the must win seats for the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard. Mr. Pintard put a candidate in their early. Her name is Denalee Penn. She is an undertaker by profession and has more money than sense. She left the PLP when she could not get a PLP nomination and went over to the FNM. She fed into the narrative that the former MP Leroy Major was unpopular and thought that this would mean mass defections from the PLP. However, she has a problem personality wise and is turning off her campaign workers, so they are defecting to the other side. We wish Obie Roberts all the luck in the constituency.