DARRON PICKSTOCK FOR GOLDEN ISLES PLP

We again take this opportunity to support the PLP’s candidate for Golden Isles Senator Darron Pickstock. This is a decent human being, a good family man, who started from humble beginnings and has moved by his bootstraps self-propelled to come to the heights that he has attained. He will be a listening ear. He will be a doer of the will of the people. He will defend The Bahamas. The advanced poll takes place on Monday 17 November 2025. The actual election is one week later on 24 November 2025. Each voter on that day should vote for Mr. Pickstock. He is the man who can get the job done.