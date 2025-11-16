THE FOX HILL BRANCH MEETING

The Fox Hill Branch of the PLP held its monthly branch meeting on Thursday 13 November 2025 at the Swingers Lounge on Dorsett Street. The lead speaker was Fred Mitchell MP for the area. Other community leaders spoke: Arkel Rolle, Jackie Pratt, and Orlando Brown, along with the Branch Chair Ida Symonette, Taunya Chea and Jacklyn Brice. There was a reception that followed.