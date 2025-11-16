WHY DOES EVERYTHING TAKE SO LONG IN THE BAHAMAS?

You want a tax certificate, you have to wait. You want to register your property, you have to wait. You want your occupancy certificate to live in your home, you have to wait. If you want your power turned on, you have to wait. If you want a letter from the police once you have lost your passport, you have to wait. If you want an immigration permit, you have to wait. This is the story of Bahamian citizens is too many cases. The Prime Minister and the government has sought to address by urging the public service to act with dispatch but it appears that there is something cultural that causes delay. Perhaps some behaviour specialists have to be employed to turn this around.