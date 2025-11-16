THE ONLY ONE CONFUDDLED IS PINTARD

Michael Pintard speaking on radio last week said that his candidate for Fox Hill, the hapless and hopeless Nicholas Fox was putting so much pressure on Fred Mitchell that Mr. Mitchell was confuddled and did not know what to do. Each candidate in this country ought to declare whether or not they suffer mental illness before running for office and be able to answer back the allegation to his face that he is a crack head. That is the proper response to the insults of Mr. Pintard about Mr. Mitchell.