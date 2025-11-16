MICHAEL PINTARD TRESPASSES INTO THE FOREIGN MINISTRY

On Thursday 13 November 2025, the officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were informed that there was a trespasser in the office. The man looked very much like Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition. He had no permission to be in the office and was in the office demanding to know about the costs of remediation work going on the office. Mr. Pintard knows better and was ultimately escorted out of the office. Again, he is fishing where there are no fish. Again, we ask you to look at our comments earlier in this column about whether this man passes the test in law of being of sound mind.