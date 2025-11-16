PINTARD LIES ABOUT PASSPORTS

From the public stage last week Michael Pintard the leader of the FNM said that a bag full of passports had burst open on Bahamasair and resulted in an investigation that resulted in people being fired from Bahamasair. The story is a rehash of a lot of nonsense that was circulated over the summer and denied at the time by Bahamasair and the government. The Office of The Prime Minister again challenged the truth of his statements. Bahamasair said it never happened and the government said in its statement last week said that Mr. Pintard had no idea what he was talking about. Please see our comment earlier in this column about whether Mr. Pintard is of sound mind.