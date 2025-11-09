DARRON PICKSTOCK THE MAN FOR GOLDEN ISLES

We are asking the people of the Golden Isles constituency to vote for Darron Pickstock, the PLP’s candidate in the bye-election of 24 November 2025. He is the right man for the job. Mr. Pickstock has unveiled an ambitious ten point plan for the constituency. He has pledged to listen to the concerns of the voters and to be present to address those concerns. He is a family man. He has a good profession and a track record of public service from the time that he was a very young man. He is very much the future of the country. When he wins, he will be a part of a government and he will fit right in and be able to help the people of Golden Isles. Brian Brown can do nothing to help. He will only be warming the seat. Please vote for Pickstock on 24th November 2025.