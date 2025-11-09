THE FNM’S FECKLESS WORK BY CANDIA DAMES

The journalistic wicked witch of the east was at her worst last week. She latched on to and distorted a comment made from the public stage by Darron Pickstock, the PLP’s candidate for Golden Isles. It was a generic comment about his approach to politics and the views of people he had encountered. According to Candia Dames, Mr. Pickstock was attacking the record of the PLP in Golden Isles and true to form the FNM’s candidate was able to take up the Dames talking points. He said that Mr. Pickstock was making it easier for him. Everyone saw through that though. Ms. Dames has a hatred for the PLP that passes all understanding, so it’s her job to fix up the election for the FNM. Last week she did just that. But there is a surprise for all of them on 24 November 2025 the PLPs and people of good will are expected to elect Darron Pickstock their next representative for the Golden Isles constituency. PLP all the way!