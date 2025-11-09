TRINIDAD’S PRIME MINISTER GOES ROGUE

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad Bissessar has gone rouge. She has indicated that she cares not one wit about CARICOM, the 14 member group in the Caribbean that coordinates its foreign policy. This is because she hopes by cozying up to the US government in their war being waged against Venezuela, she can get the permission of the U S to develop the gas fields of Venezuela without sanctions against them by the U S. It appears that the US is becoming more bellicose every week against the government of Nicholas Maduro in Caracas. The Trinidad Prime Minister said that she does not care whether CARICOM countries withdraw their support for Trinidad and its election to the United Nations Security Council as a result of her words and policies. She says that as a result of the extra judicial killings on the high seas by American bombs of alleged but unproven drug traffickers, the murder rate in Trinidad and Tobago has dropped. We think that this is all quite sad and some of the stuff is gratuitously insulting and it has been shown that our northern neighbours are not the most reliable partners. We shall see where this gets Trinidad and Tobago. The opposition party in Trinidad and Tobago is horrified at the looseness of the rhetoric.